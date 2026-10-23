Iranian men to go on trial next year over alleged plot to target UK Jewish community

LONDON — Two Iranian nationals are due to go on trial next year, charged over an alleged plot to use a homemade bomb to attack the Jewish community in northern England at the behest of a figure believed to be based in Iran, a London court was told on Friday.

Rahman Salehi, 34, and Salam Ahmadyan, 36, appeared at London’s Old Bailey court accused of preparing acts of terrorism. The lawyers for the two men told the court that both intended to plead not guilty.

Prosecutor Lyndon Harris said the men were allegedly seen by police taking photos and video of Jewish sites in Manchester, on the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, in September.

Harris added that the prosecution case was that “this was reconnaissance in preparation for an act of terrorism, an attack on the Jewish community in Manchester.”

He said the men were accused of being in contact with a third party, believed to be based in Iran, who it was alleged provided a document with instructions on how to assemble a homemade explosive device made from chlorine and brake fluid.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Prosecutors said at a previous hearing that their alleged targets included the Manchester Jewish Museum and Heaton Park synagogue, the scene of a deadly attack almost a year ago in which two Jewish worshippers were killed.

The two men were told their trial was listed to start in Manchester on June 15 next year.

Heaton Park was attacked on Yom Kippur last year. Two people were killed on October 2, 2025, when a British-Syrian citizen rammed his car into the gates of the synagogue during prayer services. The attacker stabbed one congregant to death, then tried to storm the synagogue before police shot him dead. A second congregant was accidentally shot dead by police.

Advertisement

Ahmadyan and Salehi were charged earlier this month with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts.

UK Home Minister Shabana Mahmood said at the time that the pair arrived in Britain on a small boat from Europe several years ago. One of the men had been granted asylum, and the other had a live asylum claim.

“It is no secret that this country faces a range of serious threats from the Iranian regime,” Mahmood said. “They target our Jewish communities and try to silence their critics overseas, often through proxies and criminal networks to hide their involvement.”

“These recent events are a stark reminder of the threats posed against this country from both terrorists and foreign state actors,” she added.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.