Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
Photos show Palestinian gunmen during firefight with IDF troops amid West Bank shooting attack
Photos published by the AFP news agency appear to show the gunmen who carried out a shooting attack in the southern West Bank.
Five people were injured, two of them critically, when two gunmen opened fire at a checkpoint near Hebron.
The two shooters were killed by troops amid a gun battle that lasted over 20 minutes.
The pictures appear to show the gunmen amid the firefight.
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