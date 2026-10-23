Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Photos show Palestinian gunmen during firefight with IDF troops amid West Bank shooting attack

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One of two Palestinian gunmen during a gun battle with Israeli troops after a shooting attack at a checkpoint near Hebron in the West Bank on October 23, 2026. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)
One of two Palestinian gunmen during a gun battle with Israeli troops after a shooting attack at a checkpoint near Hebron in the West Bank on October 23, 2026. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)

Photos published by the AFP news agency appear to show the gunmen who carried out a shooting attack in the southern West Bank.

Five people were injured, two of them critically, when two gunmen opened fire at a checkpoint near Hebron.

The two shooters were killed by troops amid a gun battle that lasted over 20 minutes.

The pictures appear to show the gunmen amid the firefight.

A Palestinian gunman during a gun battle with Israeli troops after a shooting attack at a checkpoint near Hebron in the West Bank on October 23, 2026. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)
An IDF troop (L) and a Palestinian gunman (R) amid a gun battle after two Palestinians opened fire at a checkpoint near Hebron in the West Bank on on October 23, 2026. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)
Two Palestinian gunmen amid an exchange fire with Israeli troops after a shooting attack at a checkpoint near Hebron, in the West Bank, on October 23, 2026. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)

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