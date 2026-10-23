Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Trump weighs quick end to Iran war against letting conflict ‘wither’

By Reuters Today, 6:32 pm
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US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the T. Ed Garrison Arena, October 21, 2026, in Pendleton, South Carolina. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the T. Ed Garrison Arena, October 21, 2026, in Pendleton, South Carolina. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

US President Donald Trump says the United States could end the war with Iran quickly, but questions whether Washington should seek a swift conclusion or allow the conflict to gradually wind down.

“We could end it very quickly,” Trump says, echoing comments he has made almost daily in recent months. “Do we want to finish it or let it wither is the question.”

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