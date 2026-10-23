Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Hamas hails ‘heroic operation,’ but does not claim responsiblity for West Bank shooting attack

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Israeli soldiers and emergency personnel gather near ambulances following a shooting attack carried out by Palestinian gunmen at a junction near Hebron in the West Bank, October 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Israeli soldiers and emergency personnel gather near ambulances following a shooting attack carried out by Palestinian gunmen at a junction near Hebron in the West Bank, October 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

The Hamas terror group puts out a statement hailing the shooting at a West Bank checkpoint earlier today, without claiming responsibility for the attack.

The group calls the attack a “heroic operation” and calls for more.

Five people were injured, two of them critically, when two gunmen opened fire at a checkpoint near Hebron.

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