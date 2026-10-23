Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
Hamas hails ‘heroic operation,’ but does not claim responsiblity for West Bank shooting attack
The Hamas terror group puts out a statement hailing the shooting at a West Bank checkpoint earlier today, without claiming responsibility for the attack.
The group calls the attack a “heroic operation” and calls for more.
Five people were injured, two of them critically, when two gunmen opened fire at a checkpoint near Hebron.
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