Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Netanyahu, security chiefs order preparations for full West Bank lockdown after shooting attack

By Lazar Berman Today, 11:08 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Israeli security forces near the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 23, 2026. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)
Israeli security forces near the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 23, 2026. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situation assessment with the country’s security chiefs and ordered an immediate closure of Hebron and preparations for a full lockdown across the West Bank, he says on X.

He says he was joined by Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Shin Bet head David Zini, National Security Adviser Shmuel Ben Ezra, and head of IDF Central Command Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth.

“Our forces are operating with increased intensity to thwart terrorism and are carrying out extensive waves of arrests,” says Netanyahu. “We will pursue Hamas terrorists and those who send them everywhere and at all times. You have no safe haven.”

The West Bank and Gaza were expected to be under lockdown on Monday and Tuesday for Israel’s election.

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