Report: Likud already preparing to challenge results from Arab polling stations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party is reportedly already preparing to challenge results from polling stations in Arab cities and towns before voting has even begun.

According to a Channel 12 news report, Likud is already drawing up a number of complaints and allegations of fraud for voting stations in Arab communities.

The party is reportedly readying to challenge women who show up to vote fully veiled as well as allegations that some polling stations have segregated voting times for men and women. The TV channel says such issues are already addressed by Central Elections Commission regulations.