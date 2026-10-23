Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
Germany, France and UK ready to negotiate with Iran, says German FM
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul says that Germany, France and Britain are ready to negotiate with Iran to rule out its acquisition of nuclear weapons.
He calls for support for Saudi Arabia and Yemen to defend themselves and to pave the way for concrete negotiations with the Houthis to resume.
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