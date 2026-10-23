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Germany, France and UK ready to negotiate with Iran, says German FM

By Reuters Today, 6:18 pm
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German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul addresses a joint press conference with the Lithuanian foreign minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilnius, Lithuania, January 5, 2026. (Petras Malukas / AFP)
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul addresses a joint press conference with the Lithuanian foreign minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilnius, Lithuania, January 5, 2026. (Petras Malukas / AFP)

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul says that Germany, France and Britain are ready to negotiate with Iran to rule out its acquisition of nuclear weapons.

He calls for support for Saudi Arabia and Yemen to defend themselves and to pave the way for concrete negotiations with the Houthis to resume.

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