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Man arrested, charged over arson attack on Long Island synagogue; no injuries

Today, 12:31 pm
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A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to set fire to a Long Island synagogue, local media reports.

Azzm Khan, 29, repeatedly hit the door to Young Israel of West Hempstead with a baseball bat, says Long Island’s News 12. The door was damaged but did not give way.

He then took a lawn sign from outside a nearby home and set it alight, before trying to slide it under the synagogue’s door.

When that failed, Khan is alleged to have placed the burning sign on a bush outside the synagogue.

The attack took place at around 1 a.m. yesterday. There were no injuries.

Police say the suspect is also thought to have damaged a police vehicle in the area.

Khan is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree arson and fifth-degree arson, says News 12.

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