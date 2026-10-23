Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
Gunmen in West Bank shooting attack identified as 27-year-old Hebron residents from same family
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
The two gunmen who carried out the shooting attack at a checkpoint near the West Bank city of Hebron have been identified as Mohammad Jaaba and Firas Jaaba, both 27-year-old residents of the city, according to Palestinian reports and Israeli security officials.
The two were members of the same family, though their exact relationship remains unclear.
Both gunmen were killed in an exchange of fire with IDF troops.
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