Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Gunmen in West Bank shooting attack identified as 27-year-old Hebron residents from same family

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 11:23 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

One of two Palestinian gunmen during a gun battle with Israeli troops after a shooting attack at a checkpoint near Hebron in the West Bank on October 23, 2026. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)
One of two Palestinian gunmen during a gun battle with Israeli troops after a shooting attack at a checkpoint near Hebron in the West Bank on October 23, 2026. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)

The two gunmen who carried out the shooting attack at a checkpoint near the West Bank city of Hebron have been identified as Mohammad Jaaba and Firas Jaaba, both 27-year-old residents of the city, according to Palestinian reports and Israeli security officials.

The two were members of the same family, though their exact relationship remains unclear.

Both gunmen were killed in an exchange of fire with IDF troops.

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