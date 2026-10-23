Video shows glass bottle thrown toward Netanyahu’s motorcade at Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda

Video shows a glass bottle was thrown at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s motorcade at Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market, a popular nightlife spot that the premier made a late night campaign stop at.

Security personnel and police can then be seen running into the crowd of onlookers as they try to find who threw the bottle.

חדשות הסקופים

ראשוני: תקרית חריגה בשוק מחנה יהודה בירושלים: בקבוק זכוכית הושלך לעבר שיירתו של ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו לא נגרם נזק צילום : משה אריה צפו ????@netanyahu pic.twitter.com/alTW6a8Xna — חדשות הסקופים. (@Haskupim) October 22, 2026