Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Video shows glass bottle thrown toward Netanyahu’s motorcade at Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda

Today, 6:14 am
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Video shows a glass bottle was thrown at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s motorcade at Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market, a popular nightlife spot that the premier made a late night campaign stop at.

Security personnel and police can then be seen running into the crowd of onlookers as they try to find who threw the bottle.

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