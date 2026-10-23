Ben Gvir calls for Palestinian Authority to be dismantled after West Bank attack

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir calls for the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority after two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a checkpoint in the West Bank, injuring five people, two of them critically.

“We have to act before it’s too late. The Palestinian Authority must be dismantled and demilitarized, and its terror infrastructure wiped out completely,” says Ben Gvir in a statement, five days ahead of Israel’s elections.

There is no immediate indication of any Palestinian Authority involvement in the incident.