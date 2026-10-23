Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Ben Gvir calls for Palestinian Authority to be dismantled after West Bank attack

By Agencies and ToI Staff Today, 10:40 am
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National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks to the media at the scene of a shooting attack carried out by Palestinian gunmen at a junction near Hebron in the West Bank, October 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks to the media at the scene of a shooting attack carried out by Palestinian gunmen at a junction near Hebron in the West Bank, October 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir calls for the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority after two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a checkpoint in the West Bank, injuring five people, two of them critically.

“We have to act before it’s too late. The Palestinian Authority must be dismantled and demilitarized, and its terror infrastructure wiped out completely,” says Ben Gvir in a statement, five days ahead of Israel’s elections.

There is no immediate indication of any Palestinian Authority involvement in the incident.

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