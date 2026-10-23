Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Security camera footage shows gunmen shooting toward West Bank checkpoint

Today, 11:59 am
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Security camera footage shows the two gunmen exiting their vehicle near a West Bank checkpoint, and heading round a corner to carry out a shooting attack.

The checkpoint cannot be seen in the video.

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