Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
Security camera footage shows gunmen shooting toward West Bank checkpoint
Security camera footage shows the two gunmen exiting their vehicle near a West Bank checkpoint, and heading round a corner to carry out a shooting attack.
The checkpoint cannot be seen in the video.
תיעוד פיגוע הירי בצומת יהודה:@HGoldich pic.twitter.com/6scAiEzc7S
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 23, 2026
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