‘Nobody Wants This’ creator disagrees with star’s ‘genocide’ comments

As Netflix comedy “Nobody Wants This” returns for a third season, creator Erin Foster has responded to comments from one of the show’s stars, Adam Brody, about the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying she disagrees with his claims that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

In a recent interview with GQ, Brody was asked about the conflict and said, “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine. It’s awful that it’s taken so much death and misery, but it does feel like it’s reaching a breaking point that it should have a while ago. I’m hopeful that another administration can really do some good and correct some of these policies that are helping that situation be as awful as it is.”

Brody, a Jewish actor, plays a rabbi in the Netflix series.

He did not specify what he meant by “another administration.” Israel’s closely fought election will take place on October 27. US midterm elections will take place a week later, with the Democratic Party expected to make gains in the US Congress. US President Donald Trump’s term ends in early 2029.

According to reports by Variety and Deadline, Foster addressed the issue on an upcoming episode of the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast, saying, “I disagree with him, and that’s OK.”

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“You know, it’s complicated,” Foster said of Brody’s comments. “I think our work environment, our set, is very similar to dinner tables around the world where people are having debate and discussion and disagreeing. And, you know, while I love Adam, I also disagree with him, and that’s OK.”

Israel has strongly rejected accusations that it committed genocide in Gaza, saying it is fighting against a terror group deeply entrenched within the enclave and operating from within residential areas, hospitals, schools and mosques. It says it makes significant efforts to minimize harm to civilians.

Foster grew up Christian and converted to Reform Judaism in 2019 before marrying her husband, Simon Tikhman, the son of Russian Jewish immigrants.

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The hit Netflix series is loosely inspired by her own life experience with Tikhman, a record label owner.

Foster reportedly said in the podcast that the show is a “love letter to Judaism.”

“It’s because of how beautiful of an experience I’ve had becoming Jewish and being a Jewish person. And sitting here right now, at this time in the world when there is almost zero positive representation of Jewish people, I think it’s so important to have that.”

However, Foster said that “Everyone is entitled to a different opinion,” adding: “I can just tell you what I created this show for, and what the intention of the show is.”

“Nobody Wants This” has conspicuously avoided the subject of Israel.

Foster told The Free Press last year that she made a deliberate choice not to deal with the issue.

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“We never say Israel or Palestine in the show, and that’s intentional because I think it would be a distraction and that this is just not the show to tell that story,” said Foster.

Season three of “Nobody Wants This” is currently streaming on Netflix.