Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
Italian police say 9 arrested, hundreds others briefly detained during protests today
Italian police carried out nine arrests and briefly detained 371 people during protests in eight cities today, the police say in a statement.
Of the people who were detained and taken to police stations, 110 were minors, the statement adds.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here