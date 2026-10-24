Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

Italian police say 9 arrested, hundreds others briefly detained during protests today

By AFP Today, 10:40 pm
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Italian police carried out nine arrests and briefly detained 371 people during protests in eight cities today, the police say in a statement.

Of the people who were detained and taken to police stations, 110 were minors, the statement adds.

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