Thousands expected in Tel Aviv for Sat. night anti-government rally, 3 days before election

Thousands of people were expected to arrive in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening from across the country for an anti-government protest, days ahead of Israel’s October 27 election. The protesters are calling for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack.

The October Council, an organization of October 7 survivors, former hostages, and bereaved families critical of the government, will hold the large rally, under the title “In Three Days, We Vote for a State Commission of Inquiry,” as they seek to place the issue at the center of the public agenda.

In a letter to Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy published Saturday, the group warned that pro-government activists would try to disrupt the event, and urged police to prevent any incidents at the protest.

“In recent days, concerning information has come to our attention from several sources that we consider credible and knowledgeable, and from the heads of parties running for the Knesset, that there is preparation on the part of people identified or connected, directly or indirectly, with elements in the coalition parties to arrive at the rally area and act to disrupt it,” the organization said.

The council noted that “over 60 organized buses” would set out from across the country to bring people to the rally, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the square outside Tel Aviv’s Museum of Art, which became known following the Hamas attack as Hostages Square, and where weekly rallies in solidarity with hostage families and their kidnapped loved ones were held during the war.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

A state commission of inquiry is Israel’s highest investigative authority, with unique power to investigate national disasters, subpoena witnesses, and issue personal recommendations that can end political careers. It is established by government decision, but acts independently of it, and comprises experts selected by the judiciary.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to establish such an inquiry into the October 7 disaster, arguing that an independent panel appointed by the Supreme Court would be biased against the government.

The government has in the last year said it would support an inquiry appointed by a panel of lawmakers, with its mandate and scope set by politicians. Critics say this is an attempt by those set to be investigated to control the probe and its outcome.

Advertisement

However, in July the government told the court that it had not had time to pass legislation establishing such an inquest before elections were called.

A state commission of inquiry into the failings surrounding the massacre has been a major demand of families of victims and others since the attack took place, and opposition parties have vowed to set one up should they gain power.

Opposition leaders who support the establishment of a state commission of inquiry will speak at the rally, including Gadi Eisenkot, the leading anti-Netanyahu candidate and chair of the centrist Yashar party. Also speaking will be former prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, of the B’Yachad party, Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beytenu and Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats.

Last week, organizers described the rally as the last major public event before the election and promised “surprises” during the event.

“Three years later,” stated the Council, “we are not prepared to give up.”

Several families of October 7 victims plan to stand outside polling stations on Tuesday with pictures of their loved ones, aiming to ensure voters remember those who were murdered and taken hostage, and those who fell in battle.

Advertisement

Those involved emphasized that the initiative is not affiliated with any political party and does not call on Israelis to vote for any particular faction.

Netanyahu has repeatedly taken credit for bringing back all of the hostages who were abducted to Gaza on October 7 and before, though 46 of those who were abducted alive returned to Israel in coffins.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.