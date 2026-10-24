Man detained after allegedly attacking Bennett’s security detail in Tel Aviv

Footage shows police arresting a man as B’Yachad party chief Naftali Bennett campaigns at the Mesila Park in south Tel Aviv.

Police say in a statement that they arrested a man a short while ago on suspicion of attacking the security detail of a “public figure.”

The suspect is a 23-year-old resident of the Tel Aviv suburb of Givatayim, police say.

דרמה כעת בפארק המסילה: עובר אורח נעצר לאחר שהתקרב עם חפץ בלתי מזוהה לעבר נפתלי בנט pic.twitter.com/EIo7hpMKes — לירי בורק שביט (@lirishavit) October 24, 2026