Mother of freed hostage: Instead of taking responsibility for Oct. 7, government is preventing probe

Viki Cohen, whose son Nimrod was abducted on October 7, 2023, and released last October, says the Hamas-led onslaught followed “15 years of dangerous policy” in which “the State of Israel, which sent my son to fight for it, funded Hamas and the tunnels in which my son was held.”
“My country, which I was sure would do everything to protect him, abandoned him,” Cohen says during the pre-election rally at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square. “The government isn’t taking responsibility; on the contrary, it’s doing everything to prevent the most basic thing — a state commission of inquiry.”
“I won’t let the truth about what happened on October 7 be buried like my son was buried underground, in dark tunnels, for two years,” she says. “The heads of the security establishment have left — now it’s time for the political echelon to take responsibility.”
Standing alongside about two dozen people affected by the onslaught, including former hostages Yocheved Lifshitz and Gadi Mozes, Cohen appeals to the public: “When you get to the polls, remember everyone — those who were abducted, who were murdered, who fell in battle; survivors of the massacre, the wounded in body in mind, the families whose lives collapsed.”
“We’re the people. The power’s in our hands,” she adds.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel