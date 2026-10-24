‘Threat to national security’: Eisenkot rips Netanyahu for proposing Israel ready its economy to bust sanctions using crypto

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot tears into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for saying Israel should ready for mounting international sanctions and use cryptocurrency to circumvent them, accusing the premier of “dismantling the Israeli economy.”

“The BibiCoin vision is a threat to national security,” Eisenkot writes on X in a play on Netanyahu’s nickname. “After he finished dismantling Israeli society and weakening the IDF, Netanyahu has marked the next target: The dismantling of the Israeli economy for generations ahead.”

Eisenkot charges that Netanyahu “lost touch with reality… and is suggesting as a ‘solution’ to [Israel’s] international nadir that he himself brought upon us — disconnecting Israel from the global economy.”

“How will an Israeli tech firm with customers overseas receive payments or foreign investment? How will Google buy an Israeli company on the condition that it bypass an international bank and pay in crypto?” Eisenkot notes.

He warns that if Netanyahu’s vision if implemented, “Israelis will lose their pensions and all their investments, and many of them will leave the country,” resulting in “fewer jobs in the market, less money for health and education and the collapse of national security.”