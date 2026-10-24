Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
Railway works blocking major Tel Aviv highway
Motorists report rare Saturday morning traffic jams on a major Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv caused by works on the adjacent railway line.
Ynet reports that the infrastructure work had been scheduled to end by 8 a.m., but was still causing backups after that time.
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