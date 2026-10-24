Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
Iran-backed Houthis claim they didn’t attack Mecca and Medina after Saudis warned of falling debris
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis denies Saudi Arabia’s report that they attacked the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, after Riyadh said it intercepted Houthi missiles headed toward the two regions.
The group says its operations target Saudi oil facilities and military bases, and that it announces such attacks when they occur.
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