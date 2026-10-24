Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

Father of slain hostage says whoever opposes state commission of inquiry into Oct. 7 ‘probably has a reason’; organizers claim 100,000 turnout

By Noam Lehmann Today, 9:24 pm
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Protesters in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square at a demonstration calling for a State Commission of Inquiry into the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas invasion, on October 24, 2026, three days before Israeli elections. (Amir Goldstein / Pro-Democracy Protest Movement)
Protesters in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square at a demonstration calling for a State Commission of Inquiry into the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas invasion, on October 24, 2026, three days before Israeli elections. (Amir Goldstein / Pro-Democracy Protest Movement)

Elhanan Danino, whose son Ori was one of the six hostages murdered in Hamas captivity in late August 2024, suggests the government isn’t probing the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023, because it has something to hide.

“Whoever evades forming a state commission of inquiry probably has a reason,” Danino says at a rally at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square. “It’s been three years, and they still haven’t found the time to form even a parliamentary or governmental commission of inquiry, probably because there’s something to hide.”

Organizers of the rally say over 100,000 people showed up to support the demand for a statutory state commission. People cram into the square and overflow onto nearby streets.

With elections just three days away, speakers urge rallygoers to be sure to vote on Tuesday.

Danino says he hasn’t been able to wish anyone a good week since his son was abducted three years ago.

“But I’ll wish us all a week of good news,” he adds to applause.

Ori Danino (Courtesy)

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