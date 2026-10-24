Report: Netanyahu has told Israeli diplomats to support Argentina’s claim over Falkland Islands, call for direct talks with UK

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Israeli diplomats to change Jerusalem’s official position over the Falkland Islands, The Telegraph reports, signaling further degradation of Israel’s relations with the United Kingdom.

According to the report, which cites anonymous sources, Netanyahu has ordered Israel to support Argentina’s claim over the disputed South Atlantic islands, and has told diplomats to call for direct talks over the issue, which is Argentina’s official position under President Javier Milei.

The Falkland Islands are officially a British overseas territory, although Argentina claims that it, not the UK, has sovereignty over the islands, which it refers to as Islas Malvinas.

The report notes a speech made last month by Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, where he said “Israel recognizes the importance that the Argentine public attaches to this issue,” and said that “progress on this matter must be achieved while taking into consideration the full spectrum of relevant historical, legal and human aspects.”

According to The Telegraph, the wording of that statement explicitly supported Argentina’s claim to the islands, and marked a significant shift in Israel’s stance on the issue.

“The wording of the statement itself got approved at the highest ranks of the Israeli government,” one source tells the UK paper. “This is the first time Israel has got involved in this conflict.”

The reported shift in Israel’s position comes as Jerusalem’s relations with London are on the rocks, just a month after the UK moved to issue widespread sanctions on Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank and a year after London recognized a Palestinian state.

It also comes amid anger in Buenos Aires over the Israeli-owned Navitas Petroleum company’s plans to carry out offshore drilling in the Falkland Islands, expected to begin in 2028.

Israel has said that the government is not involved in, and has no control over, Navitas’s operations, given that it is a public company, and has said that Argentina under Milei “is one of Israel’s best and closest friends, and there is ongoing and close contact between the leadership of Israel and Argentina.”