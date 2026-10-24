IDF probing after finding balloons carrying suspected drugs near southern airbase

The IDF says it is investigating after finding three balloons near a military base in the south of the country, carrying suspected drug packages tied to them.

Ground defense troops of the Israeli Air Force located the balloons earlier today adjacent to the perimeter fence of Hatzerim Airbase in southern Israel.

“Attached to the balloons were packages containing substances suspected of being various types of drugs, along with tobacco products,” the IDF says, adding that the incident is under further review.

Smugglers have at times used balloons to ferry drugs over the border from Egypt.