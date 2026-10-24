Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

PA vice president blasts Israel’s ‘collective punishment’ of Hebron residents amid major IDF op in city

By Jacob Magid Today, 3:48 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Palestinian Authority Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh blasts Israel for its policy of “collective punishment” after the IDF launched a major counterterror operation in Hebron that has seen dozens of buildings destroyed and reportedly over 1,500 Palestinians displaced.

The operation was launched after Palestinian gunmen shot dead two Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint in the city.

“An entire people must not remain hostage to policies of collective punishment, nor must the suffering of civilians pass without accountability or reckoning,” Sheikh writes on Facebook, calling for international intervention against Israel.

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