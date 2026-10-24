Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

US embassy in Amman says security ramped up across Jordan after deadly church attack

By Reuters Today, 9:14 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The US embassy in Amman says security has been stepped up at malls, foreign embassies and other locations across Jordan after yesterday’s deadly attack on a church in Jordan’s Karak governorate.

Gunmen opened fire during a funeral at the church, killing seven people and wounding 40 others, Jordanian authorities said, in what King Abdullah II called a “terrorist act.”

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

Authorities are still searching for the attackers, whom they describe as “extremists,” while adding it was too early to determine whether they had links to known groups inside or outside Jordan.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.