US embassy in Amman says security ramped up across Jordan after deadly church attack

The US embassy in Amman says security has been stepped up at malls, foreign embassies and other locations across Jordan after yesterday’s deadly attack on a church in Jordan’s Karak governorate.

Gunmen opened fire during a funeral at the church, killing seven people and wounding 40 others, Jordanian authorities said, in what King Abdullah II called a “terrorist act.”

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

Authorities are still searching for the attackers, whom they describe as “extremists,” while adding it was too early to determine whether they had links to known groups inside or outside Jordan.