Several Palestinians said injured in settler attacks while harvesting olives near Ramallah

Palestinian media outlets report that a Palestinian man was attacked by settlers while harvesting olives near the village of Ein Arik, close to Ramallah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent says the man, aged 50, suffered fractures and is in moderate condition.

No further details about the incident are immediately available.

Separately, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that settlers attacked residents of the village of Kafr Malik, also near Ramallah, with pepper spray while they were harvesting olives. Several people reportedly suffered respiratory issues and facial burns.

#فيديو| إصابة فلسطيني جراء هجوم المستوطنين على قاطفي الزيتون في أراضي قرية عين عريك، غرب رام الله. pic.twitter.com/lNasxI6brm — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) October 24, 2026