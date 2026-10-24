Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

Several Palestinians said injured in settler attacks while harvesting olives near Ramallah

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 8:16 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that a Palestinian man was attacked by settlers while harvesting olives near the village of Ein Arik, close to Ramallah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent says the man, aged 50, suffered fractures and is in moderate condition.

No further details about the incident are immediately available.

Separately, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that settlers attacked residents of the village of Kafr Malik, also near Ramallah, with pepper spray while they were harvesting olives. Several people reportedly suffered respiratory issues and facial burns.

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