Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
PA calls for international pressure amid mass displacement of Palestinians in Hebron
The Palestinian Authority calls for international pressure on Israel to protect Palestinians, as thousands of residents of the West Bank city of Hebron have been displaced from their homes amid an Israeli military operation in the city a day after an attack that killed two Israeli soldiers.
Confronting “the growing threats to expand the scope of forced displacement and destruction requires urgent international action that goes beyond condemnation to adopt tangible and deterrent measures,” the PA’s foreign ministry says in a statement.
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