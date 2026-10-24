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French police employ tear gas to prevent demonstrators from reaching city centers

By AFP Today, 5:38 pm
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French police fire tear gas to prevent protesters in several cities from advancing to the centers, in fresh nationwide demonstrations held a week after riots broke out, AFP journalists see.

Riot squads fire tear gas at protesters in Lyon, Lille, Toulouse and Nantes, hours after Interior Minister Laurent Nunez warned: “We will not tolerate any violence or any disturbance of public order.”

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