Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
French police employ tear gas to prevent demonstrators from reaching city centers
French police fire tear gas to prevent protesters in several cities from advancing to the centers, in fresh nationwide demonstrations held a week after riots broke out, AFP journalists see.
Riot squads fire tear gas at protesters in Lyon, Lille, Toulouse and Nantes, hours after Interior Minister Laurent Nunez warned: “We will not tolerate any violence or any disturbance of public order.”
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