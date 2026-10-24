Report: IDF op in Hebron has already displaced some 1,500 Palestinians, thousands more expected to be ordered to leave

The ongoing Israeli military operation in Hebron has so far displaced 1,500 Palestinians from their homes, according to local reports, with the army said to be planning to order the evacuation of another 2,500 people from their homes.

According to the WAFA news agency, citing Hebron’s governor, the operation has already displaced more than 200 families since yesterday. The Hebron governate has declared a state of emergency in the city and is forming a crisis management committee to assist displaced families, the report says.

Dozens of families were forced to spend last night outside, WAFA adds.

Hebron Mayor Youssef al-Jaabari tells WAFA that Israeli forces are seeking to displace another 2,500 people from two areas in the city.

The operation comes a day after two IDF soldiers were killed in a shooting attack carried out by Palestinian gunmen from the city.

The IDF did not immediately comment on the reported evacuations, but has said that the operation in Hebron is “focused and limited to the area from which the terrorists operated,” and is expected to last several days.

Palestinian residents living in the area where the troops were operating will be able to leave through three designated exit points, following questioning and security checks, the army said yesterday, adding that “anyone who raises suspicion during the checks will be taken for questioning by security forces.”