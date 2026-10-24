Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

Iranian media says President Pezeshkian to meet Putin in Moscow next week

By AFP Today, 10:02 am
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Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during their meeting on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Türkmenbaşy, Turkmenistan, October 8, 2026. (Sergei Bobylev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during their meeting on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Türkmenbaşy, Turkmenistan, October 8, 2026. (Sergei Bobylev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week, Iranian media reports.

Pezeshkian is due to visit Russia for a meeting of gas-exporting countries.

Russia and Iran, two of the most sanctioned nations on earth, have grown closer together in the years since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“The Iranian president will visit Moscow to attend the summit of gas-exporting countries that will take place on Tuesday October 27,” the Tasnim news agency reports, citing Tehran’s ambassador to the country, Kazem Jalali.

The two leaders will discuss economic cooperation as well as “questions of geopolitics,” Jalali is quoted as saying.

Yesterday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signalled that talks between Tehran and Moscow would take place next week with both presidents in attendance.

His Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov visited Iran this week for the first time since the start of the Middle East war, with Araghchi declaring Russo-Iranian cooperation closer than ever.

In early October, Putin said Russia was prepared to take part in mediation to bring an end to the war started by the US and Israel in February. Negotiations between Washington and Tehran have been stalled for months, with both the US and Israel threatening to resume their strikes on Iran.

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