Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
Houthis say Saudi airstrike kills 4 people in Yemen, including women and children
An airstrike in Yemen killed four people from the same family, including women and children, the Iranian-backed Houthi health authorities says.
The strike late last night hit a house in the town of Hiba near the city of Taiz, a hotbed of violence in the country’s revived civil war.
A separate strike early this morning hit a shelter for African migrants in the northern city of Saada, injuring seven people, a Houthi spokesperson says in a statement. This Houthi spokesman blames Saudi Arabia for both strikes.
Saudi Arabia does not respond to a request for comment.
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