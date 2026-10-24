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Houthis say Saudi airstrike kills 4 people in Yemen, including women and children

By AP Today, 1:56 pm
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An airstrike in Yemen killed four people from the same family, including women and children, the Iranian-backed Houthi health authorities says.

The strike late last night hit a house in the town of Hiba near the city of Taiz, a hotbed of violence in the country’s revived civil war.

A separate strike early this morning hit a shelter for African migrants in the northern city of Saada, injuring seven people, a Houthi spokesperson says in a statement. This Houthi spokesman blames Saudi Arabia for both strikes.

Saudi Arabia does not respond to a request for comment.

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