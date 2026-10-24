Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

German police detain suspect after fire at Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest retreat

By AFP Today, 5:09 am
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German police say they have detained a suspect following a fire at Adolf Hitler’s Kehlsteinhaus retreat, also known as the Eagle’s Nest, in the state of Bavaria.

“A suspicious person was taken into temporary custody,” police say in a statement, following an earlier statement which said firefighters had found the building “completely ablaze.”

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