Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
German police detain suspect after fire at Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest retreat
German police say they have detained a suspect following a fire at Adolf Hitler’s Kehlsteinhaus retreat, also known as the Eagle’s Nest, in the state of Bavaria.
“A suspicious person was taken into temporary custody,” police say in a statement, following an earlier statement which said firefighters had found the building “completely ablaze.”
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