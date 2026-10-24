Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

250,000 protesters march in Madrid amid anger over state pension programs

By AFP Today, 3:59 pm
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Protesters hold banners and flags during a demonstration calling for an increase to pensions and wages through central Madrid on October 24, 2026. (Oscar DEL POZO/AFP)
Protesters hold banners and flags during a demonstration calling for an increase to pensions and wages through central Madrid on October 24, 2026. (Oscar DEL POZO/AFP)

Some 250,00 people are marching through central Madrid, city authorities say, with the protesters demanding protection for the Spanish state pension scheme, one of the hot topics in a parliamentary election next month.

The rally comes amid a political row over the sustainability of Spain’s pension scheme and the cost of living, with Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez accusing the right of planning to weaken inflation-linked increases. It follows similar mass protests in cities across Europe, most notably in France, where hundreds of thousands have gathered in cities across the country.

In Madrid, demonstrators have walked peacefully from Atocha train station to the Gran Via, the Spanish capital’s prime shopping avenue.

Madrid authorities tell AFP there are around 250,000 demonstrators, several of whom carried banners saying “protect and guarantee our pensions.”

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