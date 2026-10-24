Thousands protest in Turkey over journalists’ arrests, media shutdowns

Thousands are rallying in Istanbul and Ankara against what they describe as growing pressure on journalists in Turkey, including arrests, media shutdowns and the appointment of state administrators.

“Enough. We can no longer breathe,” shout marchers in the crowds, which are composed mainly of journalists, rights groups and opposition party representatives.

Press freedom has been increasingly constrained in Turkey since a failed coup attempt in 2016, with sweeping prosecutions and digital censorship. But recent weeks have seen what rights advocates say is mounting pressure on independent journalism.

Eleven journalists have been jailed in the past two months and several media outlets shut down, according to the Turkish Journalists’ Union.

At least 3,000 people have gathered on the Asian side of Istanbul, according to police. They hold up photos of jailed journalists, chanting: “We will not be silenced. Enough is enough!” and “We will not bow to pressure”.

Earlier this month, police raided Turkey’s most-watched news channel, Halk TV, halting broadcasts and installing a government-appointed administrator. The move was the latest against media outlets seen as critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government.