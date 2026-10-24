Israeli and Greek navies drill in the Mediterranean, in apparent message to Turkey

The Israeli Navy held a joint drill with the Hellenic Navy in the Mediterranean this week, the military says, in an apparent message to Turkey.

The drill involved Israeli missile boats and naval vessels from several Greek units, and was led by Israeli Navy chief Vice Adm. Eyal Harel and his counterpart, Vice Adm. Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras, along with the chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, Gen. Dimitrios Choupis.

The IDF says the forces “practiced a variety of operational scenarios,” during the drill, including “identifying and thwarting threats in the maritime domain, sailing as a joint force, and sinking an enemy vessel using missile fire.”

“The exercise constitutes another step in deepening operational cooperation between the Israeli Navy and the Hellenic Navy, with the aim of strengthening joint readiness and preserving freedom of action in the Mediterranean,” the military says, adding that it also “marks a significant leap forward in naval military cooperation between the two countries.”

Harel, in remarks published by the IDF, says “the strategic partnership with Greece is a significant force multiplier, strengthening our ability to operate together, defensively and offensively, to safeguard security and freedom of navigation in the Mediterranean.”

Israel’s naval ties with Greece have deepened in recent years, particularly amid deteriorating relations with Turkey, once a close regional partner of Israel, and Greece’s traditional foe.

The drill’s announcement comes days after a maritime-boundaries deal between Libya and Turkey in the Mediterranean was ratified, which Israel, Greece, and other nations oppose.