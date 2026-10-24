Saudi Arabia ‘responding’ to falling shrapnel from downed Houthi missiles in Mecca and Medina areas

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense agency says it’s responding to falling shrapnel following the interception of Houthi missiles in the Mecca and Medina areas, the two holiest cities in Islam.

“Civil defense in the Mecca and Medina regions began to respond to the falling debris from the interception of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia,” it says in a post on X, adding that some of the shrapnel fell in Wadi Mughamas outside Mecca.