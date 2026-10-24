Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
Saudi Arabia ‘responding’ to falling shrapnel from downed Houthi missiles in Mecca and Medina areas
Saudi Arabia’s civil defense agency says it’s responding to falling shrapnel following the interception of Houthi missiles in the Mecca and Medina areas, the two holiest cities in Islam.
“Civil defense in the Mecca and Medina regions began to respond to the falling debris from the interception of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia,” it says in a post on X, adding that some of the shrapnel fell in Wadi Mughamas outside Mecca.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Iran-backed Houthis claim they didn’t attack Mecca and Medina after Saudis warned of falling debris
- Father of slain hostage says whoever opposes state commission of inquiry into Oct. 7 ‘probably has a reason’; organizers claim 100,000 turnout
- Eisenkot vows to thwart Netanyahu from ‘securing a tie,’ as Golan warns against defections
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