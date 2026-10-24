Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

Saudi Arabia ‘responding’ to falling shrapnel from downed Houthi missiles in Mecca and Medina areas

By AFP Today, 8:38 pm
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Saudi Arabia’s civil defense agency says it’s responding to falling shrapnel following the interception of Houthi missiles in the Mecca and Medina areas, the two holiest cities in Islam.

“Civil defense in the Mecca and Medina regions began to respond to the falling debris from the interception of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia,” it says in a post on X, adding that some of the shrapnel fell in Wadi Mughamas outside Mecca.

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