Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

French interior minister says nearly 1,000 arrested as cops face ‘extremely elevated level of violence’ from ‘ultra-left’ groups

By AFP Today, 9:04 pm
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French policemen stand guard after a demonstration against rising living costs in Rennes, France, October 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)
French policemen stand guard after a demonstration against rising living costs in Rennes, France, October 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

French police have arrested “nearly 1,000” people in nationwide protests, a number that “will rise” as more figures come in, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez says.

Although marches over the cost of living “passed off well” in cities, officers later found themselves confronted with “an extremely elevated level of violence” from “ultra-left” groups, Nunez tells journalists.

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