Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

Yashar: Shin Bet informed us that Eisenkot will receive security detail from tomorrow morning

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:23 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot speaks with his security guard as he prepares to deliver a campaign speech on the Israel-Gaza border, October 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot speaks with his security guard as he prepares to deliver a campaign speech on the Israel-Gaza border, October 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The Shin Bet domestic intelligence service tells Yashar that it will begin providing protection for party chairman Gadi Eisenkot tomorrow morning, according to the party.

Eisenkot will be protected by a private company that is directly operated by the Shin Bet’s Unit 730, which provides security details to top Israeli officials.

The Shin Bet doesn’t respond to a request for comment.

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