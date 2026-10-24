Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
Yashar: Shin Bet informed us that Eisenkot will receive security detail from tomorrow morning
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The Shin Bet domestic intelligence service tells Yashar that it will begin providing protection for party chairman Gadi Eisenkot tomorrow morning, according to the party.
Eisenkot will be protected by a private company that is directly operated by the Shin Bet’s Unit 730, which provides security details to top Israeli officials.
The Shin Bet doesn’t respond to a request for comment.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Iranian judiciary says chief held rare meeting with supreme leader
- Iran-backed Houthis claim they didn’t attack Mecca and Medina after Saudis warned of falling debris
- Father of slain hostage says whoever opposes state commission of inquiry into Oct. 7 ‘probably has a reason’; organizers claim 100,000 turnout
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