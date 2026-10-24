Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

Netanyahu says he’ll consider BoI’s criticism of his crypto sanctions plan, but will do what he thinks best

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:59 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Illustrative: The symbols of bitcoin and the stablecoin Tether (USDT) are displayed at a cryptocurrency store in Hong Kong on July 29, 2025. (Peter PARKS / AFP)
Illustrative: The symbols of bitcoin and the stablecoin Tether (USDT) are displayed at a cryptocurrency store in Hong Kong on July 29, 2025. (Peter PARKS / AFP)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responds to criticism from the Bank of Israel about his plan to use cryptocurrency to bypass potential sanctions, saying he will take it into account.

“I hear the resistance; I am taking it into account,” he tells Channel 14. “I thank the Bank of Israel for the advice, I listen, but I do what I think [is best].”

The bank said that cryptocurrencies “cannot be used as a route for bypassing sanctions.”

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