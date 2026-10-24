Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
Netanyahu says he’ll consider BoI’s criticism of his crypto sanctions plan, but will do what he thinks best
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responds to criticism from the Bank of Israel about his plan to use cryptocurrency to bypass potential sanctions, saying he will take it into account.
“I hear the resistance; I am taking it into account,” he tells Channel 14. “I thank the Bank of Israel for the advice, I listen, but I do what I think [is best].”
The bank said that cryptocurrencies “cannot be used as a route for bypassing sanctions.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Iranian judiciary says chief held rare meeting with supreme leader
- Iran-backed Houthis claim they didn’t attack Mecca and Medina after Saudis warned of falling debris
- Father of slain hostage says whoever opposes state commission of inquiry into Oct. 7 ‘probably has a reason’; organizers claim 100,000 turnout
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