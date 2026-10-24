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Rebuking Netanyahu, Bank of Israel says crypto can’t be ‘route for bypassing sanctions’
The Bank of Israel comes out against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that cryptocurrencies “cannot be used as a route for bypassing sanctions.”
“The right thing for Israel’s economy is preserving the economic relationships with our principal trade partners and focusing on preventing sanctions and their negative influence on the economy,” the central bank says in a statement. “This issue is within the responsibilities of the political echelon and it would be fitting if it acts to advance it.”
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