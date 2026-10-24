Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
French cops report ‘calm’ in Paris after over 100,000 demonstrators march, as clashes break out in other cities
Paris police say that 110,000 people marched in the capital today as part of nationwide demonstrations over the cost of living, and the situation is “calm.”
That contrasts with other French cities, including Lyon, Lille, Toulouse, Montpellier and Nantes, where clashes have broken out during demonstrations.
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