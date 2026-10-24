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Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles fired at kingdom

By Reuters Today, 12:23 pm
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The Saudi Arabia-led ​coalition fighting Yemen’s ‌Houthis says it destroyed two ballistic missiles fired ​by the Iran-aligned ​group towards Taif and Yanbu, as fighting between the sides continues.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense this morning briefly issued alerts warning of potential danger in Taif and Yanbu, as well as the holy city of Mecca and its second-largest city Jeddah.

The service issued notices around 10 minutes later saying the danger had passed.

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