Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles fired at kingdom
The Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Iran-aligned group towards Taif and Yanbu, as fighting between the sides continues.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense this morning briefly issued alerts warning of potential danger in Taif and Yanbu, as well as the holy city of Mecca and its second-largest city Jeddah.
The service issued notices around 10 minutes later saying the danger had passed.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Report: Netanyahu has told Israeli diplomats to support Argentina’s claim over Falkland Islands, call for direct talks with UK
- Saudi civil defense warning of ‘potential danger’ in Mecca, Jeddah; warning rescinded minutes later
- Palestinians in Hebron report widespread closures, blocked roads amid IDF op in West Bank city
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