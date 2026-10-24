Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it downed Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it has intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh by the Iran-backed group.
“Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward Riyadh,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki posts on X.
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