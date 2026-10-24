Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

Palestinians in Hebron report widespread closures, blocked roads amid IDF op in West Bank city

By AP and ToI Staff Today, 11:09 am
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Israeli soldiers close a gate to vehicles during an army operation in Hebron, in the West Bank, October 24, 2026, a day after a Palestinian shooting attack in the area. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Israeli soldiers close a gate to vehicles during an army operation in Hebron, in the West Bank, October 24, 2026, a day after a Palestinian shooting attack in the area. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Palestinians in Hebron report widespread closures amid an Israeli military crackdown on the southern West Bank city a day after two soldiers were killed in a shooting attack carried out by Palestinian gunmen from the city.

Taxis piled up behind gates outside Hebron waiting for Palestinians forced to cross on foot, locals report, as the IDF blocked cars from entering or exiting the checkpoint.

All gates leading in and out of the city were impassable by car, according to Basma Radio, a crowdsourced Telegram channel Palestinians in the West Bank use to monitor checkpoints and road closures.

Palestinian news outlet WAFA says that Israeli troops forced dozens of residents to evacuate their homes in some neighborhoods of Hebron and closed all entrances and roads leading into the city.

The IDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported closures.

The army said yesterday that the operation in Hebron was “focused and limited to the area from which the terrorists operated,” and was expected to last several days.

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