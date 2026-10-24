Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
IDF says troops killed two operatives who crossed Gaza’s Yellow Line yesterday
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The military says troops killed two Palestinian terror operatives who crossed the “Yellow Line” in the Gaza Strip in separate incidents yesterday.
“In two separate incidents, IDF troops identified two terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line in the northern and southern Gaza Strip,” the military says, adding that “immediately following the identification, the troops eliminated the terrorists.”
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