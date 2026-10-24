Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026

Eisenkot receives warm reception at Hostages Square as thousands rally for state inquiry into Oct. 7

By Noam Lehmann Today, 8:07 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
A protester wearing a closed zipper on her mouth and a costume while draped in the Israeli flag poses during an anti-government demonstration at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on October 24, 2026, several days before general elections. (Jack Guez/AFP)
A protester wearing a closed zipper on her mouth and a costume while draped in the Israeli flag poses during an anti-government demonstration at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on October 24, 2026, several days before general elections. (Jack Guez/AFP)

Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot, the frontrunner to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tuesday’s election, arrives at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square as thousands of people gather there to demand a state commission of inquiry into the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023.

Eisenkot is greeted with enthusiastic applause and chants of “Who’s coming? The next prime minister.”

The packed crowd is dotted with Israeli flags, many emblazoned with the words “Hofshi Beartzenu” (Free in our Land), the name of an anti-government protest group.

The rally is organized by the October Council of families that lost loved in the Hamas attack and demand a statutory state commission of inquiry, which Netanyahu rejects.

Supporters of the opposition Democrats are also set to march over from Rabin Square, led by party head Yair Golan.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.