Eisenkot receives warm reception at Hostages Square as thousands rally for state inquiry into Oct. 7

Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot, the frontrunner to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tuesday’s election, arrives at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square as thousands of people gather there to demand a state commission of inquiry into the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023.

Eisenkot is greeted with enthusiastic applause and chants of “Who’s coming? The next prime minister.”

The packed crowd is dotted with Israeli flags, many emblazoned with the words “Hofshi Beartzenu” (Free in our Land), the name of an anti-government protest group.

The rally is organized by the October Council of families that lost loved in the Hamas attack and demand a statutory state commission of inquiry, which Netanyahu rejects.

Supporters of the opposition Democrats are also set to march over from Rabin Square, led by party head Yair Golan.