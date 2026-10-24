Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
Clashes erupt in Paris between police and demonstrators
Clashes break out in Paris after a demonstration over the high cost of living, with AFP reporters seeing police use batons and tear gas, and officials saying a water cannon was also used.
“The police started moving toward everyone, telling them to get down and back off. They were just taking people down, you know, beating protesters,” one demonstrator bleeding from a baton blow, who gives his first name as David, tells AFP.
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