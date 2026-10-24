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US intel said to warn of ‘advanced’ Iranian plots to target American officials

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An actor portraying US President Donald Trump walks behind bars in a billboard installation resembling a prison cell in Tajrish Square in Tehran, Iran, October 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
An actor portraying US President Donald Trump walks behind bars in a billboard installation resembling a prison cell in Tajrish Square in Tehran, Iran, October 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The United States has received intelligence that Iran has “substantially increased” its efforts to target American officials, the Axios news site reports, citing a letter from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

The letter, which is addressed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and also copies CIA chief John Ratcliffe, warns that “the lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against US citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries.”

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