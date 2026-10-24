US intel said to warn of ‘advanced’ Iranian plots to target American officials

The United States has received intelligence that Iran has “substantially increased” its efforts to target American officials, the Axios news site reports, citing a letter from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

The letter, which is addressed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and also copies CIA chief John Ratcliffe, warns that “the lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against US citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries.”

????Scoop: U.S. intelligence finds Iran has "substantially increased" its efforts to target American diplomats & officials in the Middle East and beyond, with lethal plots reaching "advanced stages," per memo to Secretary of State Rubio. My story on @axios https://t.co/JpDxTvWdpT pic.twitter.com/OHJRSIOnJd — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 24, 2026