Spanish journalist said denied entry to Israel, no explanation given

Israel has denied entry to the country for Spanish journalist Francesca Cicardi, Haaretz reports, in what the paper says is the fifth instance in the past two weeks of foreign reporters being denied entry to Israel.
Cicardi, who reports for the left-leaning El Diario news site, did not receive any explanation for her denial from Israel, Haaretz says, despite the fact that she holds a valid Government Press Office permit to report from the country.
In a statement, El Diario emphasizes that Cicardi has reported from Israel for years, and has never encountered any issues with authorities.
“Cicardi reported reliably and professionally on all political developments in Israel even before October 7, 2023,” the statement says.
“Since then, she has covered the devastating consequences of the Israeli war in Gaza, the situation of the Palestinian population in Gaza and the West Bank, the signing of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the release of the hostages and other events,” the outlet says.
According to Haaretz, the Prime Minister’s Office, Shin Bet and Foreign Ministry have not responded for comment on the reported denial of Cicardi’s visa.
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