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Houthis claim attack on naval base and military camp in Yemen’s Aden

By AFP Today, 6:14 pm
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Yemen’s Houthis claim an attack on a naval base and a military camp in Aden, the interim seat of the internationally recognized government, after blasts are heard there.

“Our armed forced targeted Saudi enemy concentrations at the so-called Al-Nasr camp and the naval base in Aden,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree says, adding that the sites are overseen by Saudi forces.

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